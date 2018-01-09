Family, friends remember Lt. Debra Clayton's commitment to community

One year after her death, Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton's friends and family members are still grieving.

Lt. Clayton's involvement w/ community grew after joining OPD

Clayton volunteered time with Central Fla. Urban Leagur, PKZ

Sisters say they want Clayton's legacy to live on



RELATED: Lt. Debra Clayton, Deputy Norman Lewis honored in 'day of celebration'

“I just feel like when you lose a sister, you lose a piece of you," said Ashley Thomas, holding back tears.

Thomas and Nikkie Young grew up with their sister, Debra, in Carver Shores. A big family — three brothers and four sisters — the girls still looked up to their sister and sought her advice.

“She was always mentoring people, even as a teenager," said Young. "She just had a pretty good outlook on life.”

In the late 90s, Clayton told her family she planned to join Orlando Police Department.

“I know my dad, he did say, you know it’s a dangerous job. And she was willing to take it on," Thomas said.

“I asked her what was her reason, why does she want to become a police officer?" Young recalled. "And she told me that she wanted to help people.”

Clayton's involvement with the community grew. After joining OPD, she branched out, volunteering her time with the Central Florida Urban League and Parramore Kidz Zone, or PKZ.

“Debra and I had really created a good connection because of her heart for people," said Rev. Justin Felton, who met Clayton while they both worked for Commissioner Regina Hill.

Later, Felton and Clayton continued their work at the Central Florida Urban League.

“She was a bridge from the people to law enforcement. And I believe the seeds that she’s sown, they’re not in vain," he said.

Last January, Clayton was shot and killed at a local Walmart, after getting a tip about a suspect on the run.

That's the same Walmart where her sister, Ashley Thomas, would often meet her at for lunch.

She hasn't been able to return since the shooting, apart from a candlelit vigil to honor her sister's memory.

“In my mind, I was still stuck at that point where I got that call," she said. “I think that the community has been nothing but supportive.”

A day after the shooting, students with Clayton's beloved Parramore Kidz Zone sat in their gymnasium in disbelief.

“She was a loving person. She made you feel welcome," said Asha Davis.

“Just thankful to have known her. And to be in her presence," added Sasha Mills.

Mills said that Clayton helped out the teens with their Dragon Boat races, recalling that when she first arrived to volunteer, "she was not a very good rower."

Then, Mills said, Clayton improved.

“You can tell it was more than just sit in the boat for an hour. Actually wanting to build relationships," said Mills.

One year later, those in the community are reflecting on Lt. Clayton’s legacy.

“That she cared about this community, that she was loving. Every time you’d see her, she’d have a beautiful smile on her face," said Commissioner Regina Hill. “She was an all-around girl. And she has been missed, and she will always be missed. It’s bittersweet."

The lieutenant embodied more than just a badge, many said.

“People will not only just see a law enforcement officer, but they’ll see an activist, a mother, a wife. And they’ll see somebody who genuinely is the community," Rev. Felton said.

Her sisters, who both wear a button with Clayton's smiling face on it each day, want that legacy to live on.

“She wanted to show people that all cops are not bad. And she did that by example," Young said. “Her goal wasn’t money, it wasn’t reputation. It was we’re all here, all have a part we have to play.”

“It’s really no words to describe her but amazing," added Thomas. "A hero, not only to her community, but to her family. And I’ll miss her.”