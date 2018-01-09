Lt. Debra Clayton, Deputy Norman Lewis honored in 'day of celebration'

The Central Florida community is coming together today to mark the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Lt. Debra Clayton and Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, who were killed during the manhunt for Markeith Loyd.



Several events are being held to honor their legacy, including two services, a memorial walk and a procession of law enforcement vehicles from UCF to an Orlando church.

Lewis' mother, Norma Lewis, presented a picture of her son to the UCF athletic department. Lewis was an offensive lineman for the Knights and was known as "Big Norm."

Both Lewis and Clayton were remembered by many Tuesday, including by loved ones.

"She wanted to show people that all cops are not bad. And she did that by example," said Nikkie Young, Clayton's sister.

It was one year ago Tuesday that Clayton was gunned down trying to stop Loyd at a Princeton Street Walmart. Police say Loyd was wanted for the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill shared her thoughts on Clayton, a friend.

"She was a mom, she was a friend. She was an all-around girl. And she has been missed and she will always be missed," Hill reflected.

Lewis, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was riding his Sheriff's Office motorcycle to the scene where Clayton was shot when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

"Words can't even explain how much I miss him," his mother, Norma, said.

She said that she will also miss his larger than life personality.

"I miss the hugs, I miss the 'I love yous,' I miss the calls, 'Mommy, did you eat?'" Norma Lewis recalled.

The pain is still real for their families, one year later, especially for Clayton's other sister.

"I just feel like when you lose a sister, you lose a piece of you," Ashley Thomas said.

However, their families and friends choose not to focus on their deaths, but rather honor their lives.

"I'm going to celebrate, because we had 35 years of blessings with Norm and Norm has touched so many lives," declared Norma Lewis.

"Debra was extremely involved in our community, especially with our youth. She took it upon her to do these marches and rallies and crime prevention initiatives and so many different engagement activities with our youth. We wanted to do something similar she had done out in the community," Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

From 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Mina will host a legacy walk to honor Clayton. The walk is 1/2 mile at will take place at the Dr. I. Sylvester Hankins Neighborhood Center at 1340 Lake Park Court, on the corner of South John Young Parkway and West Columbia Street in Washington Shores. We'll be there to bring you live coverage.



