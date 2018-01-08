UCF block party tonight: What to expect if you go

While Georgia and Alabama prepare for the national championship game tonight, UCF is partying on Church Street in celebration of its own self-proclaimed title.

Orlando hosting block party for UCF football team

UCF presented with key to the city

Knights marched in Magic Kindom parade on Sunday



The city of Orlando is hosting a block party on Church Street where the football team and its fans will celebrate its undefeated season, victory in the Peach Bowl and the national championship title they've declared.

If you plan to head downtown Orlando tonight for the event, here's what you should know:

The block party is free and open to the public. The event is considered family-friendly, but the bars and restaurants will be open.

The event officially starts at 6 p.m. But Church Street between Orange and Garland avenues is already closed, which means fans can go down there now. Some activities will be available before 6 p.m.

There is no special parking for the block party. The city is urging people to take advantage of SunRail or other public transportation. You can use this map by the city of Orlando to find parking areas.

UCF national championship merchandise will be available for sale during the event.

Activities at the block party include:

UCF inflatables

Trophy presentation

Photo opportunities with Knights trophies

Knightro appearance, possibly cheerleaders

Speeches from UCF players, athletic director Danny White

Presentation of the Key to the City by Mayor Buddy Dyer

The UCF Knights completed a perfect season in 2017 with a win against Auburn in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. UCF is the only team in the country to have a perfect season this year.

Gov. Rick Scott on Monday issued a proclamation declaring UCF "the 2017 college football national champions in Florida." Sen. Marco Rubio also jumped into the national championship debate, tweeting a poll asking whether "Alabama, Georgia or UCF*" will win the national championship game.

On Sunday, UCF celebrated with a parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom.