SpaceX rocket's sonic boom keeps 911 dispatchers busy

Last Updated: Monday, January 08, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch and landing on the Space Coast on Sunday night rattled some Central Floridians who weren't aware it was happening.
- 911 CALLER: "There was just a massive explosion at the end of the road down on the beach."
- DISPATCHER: "OK, sir, that's going to be the sonic boom from the launch."
- CALLER: "Ah, (laughs) OK. I wasn't watching the news; I didn't know that was going to happen."
That was one of the 911 calls received by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office minutes after the sonic boom caused by the Space X Falcon 9 first-stage booster returning to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
- RELATED: Space Coast launch schedule
The cold air and ocean wind made for a louder noise than usual and was heard from even further away throughout Brevard and Orange counties.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office doesn't keep records to show any such calls. The Spectrum News 13 newsroom received dozens of calls shortly afterward, some also thinking it was an explosion or gunfire.
