Report: Oprah Winfrey 'actively thinking' about presidential run

Oprah Winfrey is "actively thinking" about a presidential bid, CNN is reporting.

Two of Winfrey's close friends who requested to remain anonymous told CNN's Brian Stelter that she's "actively thinking" about running for president in 2020.

According to the sources, people close to her have been urging her to run, Stelter reported.

A representative for Winfrey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Winfrey delivered an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, where she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The speech focused on the "#MeToo" sexual harassment movement, but many people in the entertainment world and on social media have pointed out that a phrase in her speech — "a new day is on the horizon" — could be a statement about her possible political aspirations.

Her friend Gayle King has said that Winfrey told her back in October of 2017, "There will be no running for office of any kind for me."

But after Sunday's Golden Globes, Winfrey's longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told a Los Angeles Times reporter, "It's up to the people. She would absolutely do it."