Woman's body found along Ormond Beach road

Last Updated: Monday, January 08, 2018, 5:44 PM EST
Police investigators are working to identify a woman whose body was found along an Ormond Beach road Monday morning.
The body was found just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Bennett Lane, near the intersection of Tomoka Avenue, by a utility worker on his way to a facility in the area.
The worker then called 911 to say he saw the body about halfway in the woods. He told dispatchers he didn't think the body could have been there for long, because workers continually drive in and out of the area.
Law enforcement K-9 units searched the area for evidence Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, investigators have not said how the woman died but said her death is suspicious.
There are several homes along the road where the body was found, but many are vacant. A couple who lives nearby said they didn't hear anything overnight.
“It’s unusual for around here, because it’s quiet," Kathy Maness said. "Some nice people live back there."
