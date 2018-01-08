Pizza Hut, Toyota teaming up to pilot self-driving delivery cars

Last Updated: Monday, January 08, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
Toyota and Pizza Hut announced Monday a "global partnership" that is aiming to get Pizza Hut pizzas delivered in autonomous vehicles.
- Pizza Hut, Toyota announce goal to deploy self-driving cars
- Companies working toward deployment in 2019
The two companies debuted the plan at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. Toyota unveiled designs of a self-driving concept vehicle called e-Palette. Toyota plans to implement testing of the e-Palette in several regions, including the United States.
Pizza Hut and Toyota are working toward potential deployment in 2019.
In August, Domino's Pizza and Ford Motor Co. launched what they called an "industry-first collaboration to understand the role that self-driving vehicles can play in pizza delivery."
