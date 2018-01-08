Pine Hills community hopeful about curbing violent crime in 2018

The 2017 crime rates are in, and despite a violent start to the year, overall crime was down in the Pine Hills community of Orange County. Now members if the Pine Hills community are hoping to continue that trend into 2018.

Overall crime in Pine Hills down in 2017

33 percent fewer murder in 2017 than 2016



With a series of shootings ending 2016, 2017 started with promise of change. But that quickly turned violent with the shooting death of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Lt. Clayton’s death and the gun violence in this twelve square mile community inspired law enforcement to put more boots on the ground.

Community leader Sandra Fatmi said their action encouraged the community to step up as well.

“Here they felt like, ‘hey, we’ve been talking for a long time about what’s happening in Pine Hills’ and no one we felt was listening, but this time it seemed as if, hey, they really are,” said Fatmi, the President of the Pine Hills Community Council.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, there were 33 percent fewer murders in the Pine Hills Community in 2017 compared to 2016.

There still were 8 murders throughout 2017, and the Sheriff hopes with more deputies to go out in the Pine Hills community this year, they will be able to continue to decrease that number.