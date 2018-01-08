Weather forecast: Cloudy Monday sees warmer temps

Besides building clouds and warmer highs for Monday, there is a slim chance of rain for Central Florida.



The high for Monday is 72 degrees

Warmth to stick around all week



Winds veering to the south-southeast brought in warmer air along with moisture and a few isolated showers today, especially closer to I-95.

Despite a mostly cloudy sky, highs climbed into the 60s and lower 70s, and this round of warmth sticks around all week.

We’ll watch low pressure drop into the Gulf of Mexico and get cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream, then slide toward the Florida Straits tomorrow.

At the same time, another weak low develops near the Bahamas. It’ll combine with high pressure to our north to give us a stronger onshore flow.

Rain chances bump to 40 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, with another shot of rain ahead of an approaching front Friday.

Highs Tuesday through Friday climb into the mid and upper 70s, then back into the 60s behind the front this weekend.

Wave heights will stay a steady three to four feet, occasionally a little higher.

Our recent cold snap chilled sea surface temps into the mid-50s along the Flagler and Volusia County coast, to around 60s along Brevard County’s coast.

