Man charged in Orlando smoke shop double homicide

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of two people at an Orlando smoke shop last week.
Ray David Robles-Rivera, 34, was arrested in connection to the double homicide at the 407 Smoke Shop on Curry Ford Road.
Two men were found shot dead in the parking lot of an Orlando tobacco shop late Wednesday. Shots rang out while someone was making a purchase inside, investigators said.
The victims' names have not been released.
