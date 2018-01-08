Orlando's re-elected commissioners look to what's next for their districts

Three Orlando City commissioners took their oaths of office Monday. Commissioners Jim Gray, Robert Stuart and Regina Hill ran successful re-election campaigns to represent three distinct districts, each with their own challenges and opportunities.

CITY OF ORLANDO DISTRICT 1: JIM GRAY

In an area that's exploding with growth, Jim Gray said his challenge is balancing developers’ wants with neighbors’ needs.

“It’s their land, they own it, they have a right to monetize that investment," he said of Tavistock Development Company, which own much of the Lake Nona land. "But at the same time, we want folks to do things the proper way.”

Ten years ago, Gray said that most of the area was cow pasture. Now, as he walks through the town center, he sees opportunity.

“It will continue to grow as kind of a meeting area for the neighbors," he said. “Lake Nona’s changed from a rural, agricultural environment to now a lot of young families moving in.”

According to the commissioner, one out of every three building permits in the city of Orlando comes from Lake Nona.

What began as a medical cluster is rife with homes, restaurants and businesses.

But with growth comes challenges. They need more police officers, more schools and speed bumps.

“We’ve added nine police officers in 2016, we budgeted for another 15 officers," explained Gray. “The biggest issue we have now is traffic.”

Most of the crunch comes around Narcoossee Road and S.R. 417; this year, Gray said, they’re expanding Narcoossee from four to six lanes.

“Our team has pledged to me, and I’ll follow up to make sure we make that as easy as possibly can," he said.

As for the future, Gray sees continued growth, as long as the economy grows as well.

“To continue to provide an atmosphere for employers to come to this area, jobs are key," he said.

CITY OF ORLANDO DISTRICT 3: ROBERT STUART

In District 3, which covers Baldwin, Audubon and College Parks -- mostly neighborhoods — Commissioner Robert Stuart said he has a different objective.

“We’ve tried to figure out how we incorporate the neighborhoods so that they maintain their identity," he said. “College Park has always had a great identity because there’s hundreds of people who have worked at it the last 30-40 years."

Stuart said he now hopes to see smaller areas, like Rose Isle and Rowena Park, shape their own identities.

For the commissioner, born and raised in his district, a sense of place matters. In coming years, District 3 will likely see infill development rather than large-scale growth, though they're now laying framework for a new neighborhood called The Packing District.

Located west of College Park, Dr. Phillips owns most of the land. In a recent agreement with the city of Orlando, they'll purchase additional acres to fashion a park, in exchange for infrastructure improvements.

“It’s going to be donated to the city, then we get a chance to create a regional park," he said. “We know we’ve got a long-term investor that wants to stay, they want it to be successful.”

Stuart does have some similar challenges when it comes to transportation.

With two SunRail stops in his district, Stuart wants to ensure the rail line will be solvent, not a burden to regional partners. In addition, I-4 construction rumbles on, as part of the I-4 Ultimate project.

“With all the construction, we’re seeing a lot of bleeding traffic that’s coming off of I-4," he explained, peering at the busy highway from across Lake Ivanhoe.

CITY OF ORLANDO DISTRICT 5: REGINA HILL

“It was a long, tough campaign, especially having seven opponents," said Regina Hill. "I was quite pleased that the community wanted me once again.”

The District 5 commissioner said for the last four years, housing’s been a top priority.

Now, post-election, her focus is shifting to jobs and making sure her constituents attain opportunities.

“I want to see more of that, creating minority businesses here," she said, on the same afternoon she helped bottle honey with young entrepreneurs from the Parramore Kidz Zone.

“This is part of the dream of economic development, of what Parramore was when I was a little girl," she said. “We do need folks from the outside helping us build our community, in a loving way.”

But there are challenges, namely funding and education. Hill, who said she firmly believes education is the "great equalizer against poverty," is eyeing big projects with Orlando International Airport and I-4 Ultimate as opportunities for jobs for her district.

“To get folks certified and trained, and I’m working with Valencia’s construction program to get things done," she said, mentioning the forthcoming Creative Village project downtown. “UCF and Valencia have committed to giving them jobs to build UCF and Valencia [downtown campuses].”

Topping the commissioner's to-do list is hitting Mercy Drive "hard," revitalizing the corridor following the roll out of a vision plan in February.

“When you’re asking some of these people to put down their guns or stop drug dealing, they’re not going to do it for $5 an hour, $6 an hour. They can’t provide for their family," she said. “If we give these folks a helping hand up, I think crime will go down.”

While Hill has many ideas -- addressing teenagers by extending hours at community centers and adding programming -- she also acknowledges she's waging a battle against a stigma, which can be pervasive.

“I think oftentimes if people would come into those communities, they’ll see it’s not what they think it is. There’s great folk that live in Parramore. Great folk that live in Mercy Drive," she said.