NC school district requires doctor's authorization for lip balm

A North Carolina school district is requiring students to have a doctor sign a medical form before they can apply lip balm on themselves.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools mom says son's lip balm confiscated

Email said lip moisturizer was considered medication, she says

Pediatrician: It's common to have parents sign forms for lotions, balms



A mother of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student was advised this week not to make an issue of what her son looked like after his lip balm was confiscated.

"His entire mouth is red, just raw from him licking his lips all day," the mother said.

A teacher later sent an email saying that her son's ChapStick had been confiscated.

"My child's lip moisturizer was considered a medication, and [they said] that I would need to complete a form," the mother said.

She said she was told that the school district requires a medical authorization form with a doctor's signature as well as a questionnaire indicating how often the student should take the medication.

The mother said a school nurse told her that ChapStick has ingredients to soothe and heal cracked lips, and therefore is medication.

The school district did not respond to repeated requests by Spectrum News for comment.

Dr. Holly Smith, a concierge pediatrician with Signature Health in Charlotte, said it's common to sign forms for lotions and lip balms.

"These over-the-counter products get classified as over-the-counter medications in the school's mind," Smith said.

Smith says dry skin is more a side effect of bitter cold, not necessarily a medical condition, "and it doesn't really require a doctor to make the diagnosis," Smith said.

Despite that, she said it's common to sign these type of forms when it comes to lotions and lip moisturizers.

"It takes time out of our day of taking care of patients to have to stop and fill out a form. ... Some practices will charge for various forms to be completed," Smith said.