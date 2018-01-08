Three people shot in Ocala, police say

Three people have been shot in Ocala, according to police.

2 victims, shooter taken to hospital; in stable condition

Charges pending, police say

Authorities say the shooting happened near an elementary school on the 1800 block of SW 8th Place just after 5:30 p.m.

A man allegedly approached a home on a bicycle and started a verbal altercation with a man who was in the front yard, said Ocala Public Information Officer Meghan Shay.

What started as a verbal confrontation reportedly became physical, with the suspect pulling out a gun and firing shots at the individual and an innocent bystander.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene and traveled several blocks before he was "apprehended and detained by two citizens" who authorities said held him until Ocala police arrived.

Along the way, police said the suspect was also shot, but they don’t know by who.

The two victims and the alleged shooter were taken to area hospitals, said Ocala authorities. All are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

“It appears that (the suspect) has been causing some trouble in this neighborhood for quiet some time now. Many of the neighbors were aware of this man,” Officer Shay said.

Charges are pending and the firearm was recovered, police say. They won’t confirm yet the type of gun or how many shots were fired.

As soon as the suspect is treated for his injuries, Ocala Police said he will be arrested and taken to the Marion County jail.

The nearby school with extended-day programs, Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary, was placed on lockdown, but it has been lifted, according to Marion County Schools.