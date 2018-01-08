Orange Co. mayor to fight court ruling on nonpartisan elections

On Monday, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs announced she will fight for the county's right to hold nonpartisan elections for constitutional officers.

Fifth District Court of Appeal said 2014 amendment was unconstitutional

“I can tell you my personal history, if I had run in 2000 in a partisan race, I don’t think I’d be standing as Mayor today,” said Mayor Jacobs.

During a press conference, Mayor Jacobs announced her intent to fight an appeal with the Fifth District Court of Appeal, because, according to her, it would improve the election process.

"... it results in, I think, better people running for office and better candidates surviving the election process, that more mirror the voters of Orange County,” Mayor Jacobs said.

It all goes back to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, Property Appraiser Rick Singh and Tax Collector Scott Randolph when they sued to overturn the amendments that would require nonpartisan elections and term limits for six constitutional officers.

Back in December, the Fifth District Court of Appeal sided with them and said that the 2014 countywide amendment which changed those offices to non-partisan was unconstitutional.

“The law is very clear on this issue and we fully expect the Supreme Court to rule in our favor, just like the other two courts have,” said a spokesperson for the Tax Collector’s Office in a statement.