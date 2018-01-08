Central Florida to celebrate lives of fallen officers Debra Clayton and Norm Lewis

This story was originally posted at: 5:19 p.m., Monday, Jan. 08, 2018.

The Central Florida community is coming together Tuesday to celebrate the lives of two fallen officers who died one year ago during the manhunt for Markeith Loyd.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the officers' deaths.

The memorials start with a motorcade at 10 a.m. Tuesday in honor of Deputy First Class Norman Lewis and Lt. Debra Clayton.

There will be rolling road closures as motorcycle units from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police Department honor the fallen officers. It is by invitation only.

The motorcade will depart from the Wayne Densch Center For Student-Athlete Leadership on 4582 N. Orion Boulevard.

The route will go past OPD, the OCSO, and the two locations where Lt. Clayton and Deputy Lewis lost their lives.

The procession will end up at ICP church on 5850 Clarcona-Ocoee Road at 10:45 for a private service not open to the public.

Route from Orion Blvd. to the 408:

From 408 to ICP Orlando Church:

Norma Lewis at UCF

Norma Lewis, the mother of Norm Lewis, will present a photo of her son to the University of Central Florida Athletic Department.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UCF in 2004 and was an offensive lineman for the Knights football team from 2000 to 2003.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Wayne Densch Center for Student-Athlete Leadership at UCF.

Debra Clayton Legacy Walk



There will be a Legacy Walk in honor of Lt. Debra Clayton hosted by the Orlando Police Department. The half-mile walk will be from from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dr. Sylvester Hankins Neighborhood Center at 1340 Lake Park Court in Orlando.

The event is open to the public. There will also be a cookout for the community.