'The Florida Project' shines light on homelessness in Osceola County

A movie filmed in Osceola County is shedding light on an issue thousands of families are battling--homelessness.

The Wiggins hope the movie draws attention to the problem



Residents involved with the film hope it draws attention to the real-life problem.

“It is a struggle, it is,” said Pamela Wiggins, who calls a little hotel room, home. “I really want my kids not to have to grow up in a hotel room anymore.”

Wiggins lives in a hotel along U.S. 192 with her husband and five kids. Her youngest, Zipporah, is three.

Orange World, the Gift Shop, Twistee Treat—all these places iconic to Kissimmee are now part of the big screen. Through the eyes of a child, “The Florida Project” tells the story of those families who have fallen through the cracks when it comes to affordable housing.

The Wiggins are living proof.

“The answer is building affordable housing,” said Mary Downey, a reverent who works with the nonprofit Community Hope Center. “We need to provide more units for people to live in. The hotels are not a place for people to live. I have been banging this drum for ten years, and I will continue to bang this drum that we need more advocates in our community.”

Producers of the film worked with the Community Hope Center for about a year to create an accurate portrayal of the issue.

Wiggins said she’s received help from the center but that even those resources aren’t enough to help her get out of homelessness. Wiggins and her husband work at nearby theme parks, however saving money week-to-week is nearly impossible given their situation. The Wiggins played extras and stand-ins in The Florida Project, but their real hope is for people to have a better understanding of what they go through daily

“People can see that this really is happening,” Wiggins said. “And not everybody is a bad person because they live in a hotel. Not everybody is a drug dealer.”

“Not everybody is doing horrible things,” she added. “Everybody is one paycheck away from living the same lifestyle I am living.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Osceola County officials for comment on the film. Below is what Mark Pino, the spokesperson for the county, had to say:

“The county’s focus remains on using our limited resources in the most efficient way possible – and to work with everyone in our community on this daunting issue.

Though a work of fiction, the movie “the Florida Project,” with its dramatic story and memorable performances has the potential to raise awareness of the unique situation surrounding families living in hotels. It is our hope that those who view this film are moved to become part of efforts underway to address this complex and heartbreaking situation.

Because the majority of our homeless population is made of up of families living in hotels, we continue to focus on solutions, including rental assistance and creation of affordable housing for all our low income citizens as part of the HUD strategy of Housing First. By adding to the inventory of affordable housing, we will create a pathway to permanent housing for our citizens.”

