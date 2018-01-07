UCF celebrates undefeated season at Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom's Main Street, U.S.A. was filled with black and gold pride on Sunday.

UCF celebrated undefeated season at Disney World

Magic Kingdom was filled with black and gold

Hundreds of fans gathered to show their support



Hundreds of fans got together to show their support after the University of Central Florida beat out Auburn 34 to 27 in the Peach Bowl.

“Two years ago they did abysmal and now they are doing great, and last season they did a little bit better so it’s like you're seeing an increase,” said Stephen Gordon, a UCF fan. “But it’s still pretty significant in two years to do that much better than they used to do.”

Walt Disney World hosted a parade to honor the team’s undefeated season.

“We won every game so you can’t argue 13 and 0,” said McKenzie Milton, the Peach Bowl's Most Valuable Player. “So I think this is a special group and I know we can play against anybody.”

The parade featured the UCF football team, cheerleaders and the marching band.

“Today we're celebrating not just the undefeated season and a Peach victory,” said Brandon Peters, an ambassador for Disney. “But also that it's the highest graduation rate for the football team that was competing in the new year’s bowl game for UCF.”

People in the crowds held pom poms and posters. One sign even read, “I love Shaquem.”

Shaquem Griffin, a defensive player for the team, says he’s humbled by all of the support and hopes his team can continue to rise.

“For me to put in so much work and stay dedicated on who I was and what I can become," Griffin said. "It feels good to kind of being rewarded with people knowing my name and calling me and supporting not only me but my family. Just UCF period and just our hometown Orlando.”



