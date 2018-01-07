Truck hits guardrail, overturns, catches fire on I-75

The driver of a Peterbilt truck was charged with careless driving after he lost control of his truck, struck a guardrail, and overturned on I-75.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Michel Garcia, 44, was traveling southbound on I-75 when he crashed at mile marker 363 around 5:35 a.m. Sunday.

After the truck hit the guardrail and overturned, it caught fire, troopers said. Garcia was able to escape with minor injuries and was transported to the Shands UF Medical Center.

Troopers said the truck it a total loss. It was carrying food grade products at the time of the crash, according to the report.