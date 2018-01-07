SpaceX to launch mysterious Zuma payload Sunday

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station tonight.

After a nearly two-month delay, the rocket is set to blast off sometime during a two-hour launch window, which opens at 8 p.m.

It will be carrying a secret payload for the U.S. government, code-named Zuma.

Sunday’s launch will also include a landing attempt of the Falcon 9’s first stage at Landing Zone 1.

The launch was originally scheduled to take place in November, but was scrubbed due to a rocket fairing issue. SpaceX then moved the date to Jan. 5, before pushing back to Sunday due to extreme weather.

If all goes according to plan, the mission will be SpaceX’s first launch of 2018.