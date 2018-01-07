Weather forecast: Warming trend starts today

Finally, we are feeling truly warmer weather across the region with highs Sunday back in the low to mid 60s.

Temps drop into the 50s tonight



Warmup this week

Rain chances return

Expect a few clouds this evening with temps falling into the 50s. The clouds will remain overnight, with warmer lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The warm-up continues heading into Monday. Clouds will increase as easterly winds continue to transport moisture. A few scattered showers will also be possible, with the best chance along the coast. Highs for Monday will push into the low 70s with breezy conditions.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

Our storm system arrives on Tuesday. This will keep mostly cloudy skies in the area and the increase the chance of scattered showers. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s.

It still looks like the system will slowly move across the area midweek, keeping clouds and rain chances in place. Highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front will sweep through the area on Friday. This will bring more clouds and likely our best chance for scattered showers. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunshine and drier conditions return for the weekend, but it will be cooler. Highs both days will likely stay in the low to mid 60s.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.