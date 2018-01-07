Motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike, crashing

A motorcyclist was killed overnight after he lost control of his bike and hit a guardrail.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at CR 46-A and Red Tail Boulevard in Lake County.

Tom Williams, 36, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. After striking the guardrail, troopers said Williams was ejected from the bike and also hit the guardrail.

Williams died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.