Motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike, crashing

A motorcyclist was killed overnight after he lost control of his bike and hit a guardrail.
The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at CR 46-A and Red Tail Boulevard in Lake County.
Tom Williams, 36, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. After striking the guardrail, troopers said Williams was ejected from the bike and also hit the guardrail.
Williams died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
