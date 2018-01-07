Dunkin’ Donuts to scale back food, drink menu

Dunkin’ Donuts is removing some menu items starting on Monday in an effort to provide faster service.

The menu changes will first appear in New England locations before being rolled out nationwide in March.

The company is eliminating items that take longer to make such as afternoon sandwiches and smoothies. Other items getting cut are flatbreads and certain breakfast sandwiches.

Popular items such as Dunkin’ Donuts’ lineup of coffees and doughnuts will remain.

The company also announced it is removing artificial dyes from all doughnuts it sells in the United States.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this article.

