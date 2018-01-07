American wins Disney World Marathon for first time since 2004

Thousands of runners braved the chilly weather Sunday morning for the 25th Walt Disney World Marathon.

Nick Hilton, 28, first to cross the finish line

First American to win the marathon since 2004



The 26.2-mile route took them through all four Disney World theme parks.

A few hours later, the first one to cross the finish line was 28-year-old Nick Hilton from Tucson, Arizona. Hilton had a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, 52 seconds. He became the first American to win the big race since 2004, ending a streak held by the Brazilian runners.

Hilton is also only the fourth American to win the marathon.

“I feel amazing,” said Hilton, in a news release. “The marathon has been a mixed bag for me, so to come back to a place (Walt Disney World Resort) that means a lot to me and my wife, and to come back and win, feels amazing.”

Brazilian Giovanna Martins, 35, was the first runner to finish in the women’s division. With a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes, 22 seconds, Martins clenched her third victory at the race.

The Walt Disney World Marathon began in 1994 and only had about 8,000 runners. Since then, that number has risen to more than 100,000, making it one of the most popular marathons in the U.S.