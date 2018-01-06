Powerball jackpot at $570 million for Saturday drawing

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $570 million.
If the winner opts for the cash option, it would be an estimated $358.5 million.
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.
A winning ticket in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida.
The ticket matched all six numbers for a $450 million grand prize.
