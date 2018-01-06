Weather forecast: Sunny, but chilly Saturday

Central Florida's slow warming trend continued Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Evening temps drop to the 40s



Warming up on Sunday



Few scattered showers possible Monday

We’ll see a few clouds this evening as temps fall into the 40s.

Once again, temps will tumble but it will not as cold as Saturday morning. Expect temps in the upper 30s and low 40s for most locations. The Ocala area once again will likely get close to freezing, so a Freeze Warning is again posted for Marion County.

More warmth is ahead for Sunday. Expect a few more clouds as northeasterly winds develop across the area. These winds will bring more clouds to the area, and a few isolated showers along the coast. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

Even warmer weather returns for Monday. We’ll see partly sunny skies for much of the day, with again a few scattered showers possible along the coast. Highs will push into the low 70s.

There are still indications that an active week may setup starting Tuesday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies as a storm system nears the area. The system will also bring scattered showers to the region. Temps for Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

The system will linger from Wednesday – Friday, keeping scattered showers in the forecast each day. Temps will stay warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will likely clear out next weekend as another round of cooler air enters Florida. Temps next week will likely stay in the mid 60s.

