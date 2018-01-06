A Kissimmee psychotherapist accused of battery on a patient was arrested on Jan. 5.
Officials said an adult victim contacted the Kissimmee Police Department on Dec. 27, stating she was the victim of battery by Gerardo DeJesus, Ph.D.
The victim said she had met with DeJesus for therapy sessions at Mindful Behavioral Healthcare over the past three months. During several sessions, the victim said there were multiple instances when DeJesus touched the victim in an unwanted manner, outside of the scope of his care.
Officers signed an arrested warrant Jan. 5 and charged DeJesus with three counts of battery. DeJesus was transported to the Osceola County jail, but has already posted bail.
The Kissimmee Police Department is urging any other potential victims to call 407-846-3333.
