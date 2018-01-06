Florida Mall theft suspects captured after crash, chase

Two people accused of theft at the Florida Mall have been taken into custody, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were responding to reports of two robberies in the Taft area, when they crossed paths with suspects who were fleeing the mall.

The suspects were driving erratically, leading deputies to believe they were the suspects from the Taft robberies.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects fled the scene, authorities said. Deputies pursued the suspects into Osceola County. They were taken into custody with help from Osceola deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies later determined the suspects were connected to thefts at the Florida Mall, not the robberies in the Taft area.

The suspects were also involved in a crash, deputies said.

No additional information was immediately available.