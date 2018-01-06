Missing 68-year-old Cocoa woman found safe

UPDATE: (1:20 p.m.) - Cocoa Police said missing Dorena Daniel, 68, has been found safe.
ORIGINAL POST: The Cocoa Police Department is searching for a 68-year-old woman who has been missing for three days.
Police said Dorena Gail Daniel was last seen at 9:30 p.m. at her home on Cooper Drive in Cocoa on Jan. 3.
Police said there is no foul play suspected, but there is concern for her wellbeing due to recent medical issues.
Daniel is 5'1" and weights 185 lbs. She is believed to be driving a 2005 silver Ford Focus with Florida tag EALL27.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Anthony Colombo at 321-313-3270.
