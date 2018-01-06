There are about a handful of cancellations and delays at the Orlando International Airport Saturday after a massive winter storm caused cancellations across the country.

Cancellations, delays at OIA due to massive winter storm

More than 3,000 flights grounded across northeast

Early Saturday morning, there were more cancellations arriving to Orlando than departing.

There were cancellations coming from Washington D.C., Providence, Rhode Island and New York City.

In New York City, flights couldn’t take off or land Thursday and Friday due to a massive winter storm.

More than 3,000 flights were grounded and we felt the impacts in Central Florida.

Several airlines are still scrambling to get operations back to normal and are racing to de-ice their planes from frigid temperatures.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to one family Saturday morning that had been stuck in Orlando since Thursday trying to catch a flight to Virginia.

"You just got to stay positive. It's no ones fault, it's just the weather," said Chelsea Ganes, traveler.

If you're flying out of OIA Saturday, check your flight’s status because there could be a few delays.

Security was a breeze for most of the morning, but wait times will start to pick up later Saturday.