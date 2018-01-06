Boy, 12, injured in Daytona Beach shooting

A 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after he was shot in Dayton Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

12-year-old boy shot in the face

Deputies say he was shot by friend, also 12

Shooting appears to be accidental

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Leon Lane at about 3:30 p.m.

Amarion McDuffie was shot by his friend, who is also 12 years old, deputies said. The mother of the friend, 33-year-old Amy Callahan, owns the gun but was not home at the time of the incident, according to deputies.



The shooting appears to be accidental.

McDuffie sustained a gunshot wound to his mouth and chin area, deputies said.

He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach before being transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

The Department of Children and Families also responded to the scene.



The shooting remains under investigation.