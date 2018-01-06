A 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after he was shot in Dayton Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
- 12-year-old boy shot in the face
- Deputies say he was shot by friend, also 12
- Shooting appears to be accidental
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Leon Lane at about 3:30 p.m.
Amarion McDuffie was shot by his friend, who is also 12 years old, deputies said. The mother of the friend, 33-year-old Amy Callahan, owns the gun but was not home at the time of the incident, according to deputies.
The shooting appears to be accidental.
McDuffie sustained a gunshot wound to his mouth and chin area, deputies said.
He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach before being transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.
The Department of Children and Families also responded to the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Latest News: Volusia County
- Boy, 12, injured in Daytona Beach shooting
- Possible pipe bomb safely removed from Daytona Beach Shores, authorities say
- Volusia Beaches closed after rough surf washes up debris
- Police shoot armed man they say was chasing wife
- Volusia County Beach Safety issues debris warning
- Volusia deputies: Veterans charity was a scam, founder arrested
- Cops: Boy thrown from scooter after crash with girl on dirt bike
- Traffic Inbox: Determining who has the right of way at intersections
- Santa surfers hit the waves in Cocoa Beach