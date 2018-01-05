Travelers stranded at OIA as blizzard slams US

With more than 8 million people under blizzard warning due to the "bomb cyclone," the winter weather is having a big impact at Orlando International Airport and other Florida airports.

On Thursday, there were 160 flights cancelled and it looks like it will be another long day for passengers looking to head home to the Northeast on Friday.

At the moment, there are 18 cancellations and one delay at OIA, most are flights arriving from New York, Providence, R.I. and Boston. Flights heading to the New York City area have also been cancelled.

Several passengers are stranded and slept at Orlando International Airport overnight because of the snowstorm that shut down airports in the Northeast and elsewhere.



Spectrum News 13 caught up with a Navy airman who left Houston on Thursday, on his way to Norfolk, but ended up spending the night at OIA.

"It's supposed to stop to drop people off in Houston that was coming to Orlando. We're just supposed to stop and keep going to Norfolk but the weather was so bad (it) never stopped snowing in Norfolk," said Dezmon Deveraux, traveling to Norfolk.

In addition to the 160 flights cancelled yesterday, there were 95 delays.

OIA considers this time the holiday travel season and Friday an estimated 140,000 passengers are expected to move through the airport.

At Tampa International Airport, there were seven cancellations and three delays early Friday morning.

However, the storm has caused havoc to the rest of the country, as 58 million were in the path of the storm.

At least 16 people have died this week due to the severe winter weather. And more than 13,000 people along the East Coast are without power.

Frigid water poured onto the streets of some coastal New England cities Thursday, turning roads into blocks of ice and freezing cars in its path.

Millions of Americans are paralyzed by the storm, with thousands of flights grounded, hundreds of schools closed and grocery store shelves emptied.

Dozens of cities in the Northeast will plummet to record-breaking cold temperatures this weekend, mixing with more snow and high winds.

A weather satellite spotted what the storm looked like as the Northeast winter storm spun off the coast.

Winter storm blasts Northeast