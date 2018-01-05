Puerto Rico's governor to host town hall in Kissimmee

The governor of Puerto Rico is coming to Osceola County next week to talk about reconstruction efforts on the island nation after two major hurricanes.

Puerto Rican governor to hold town hall next week

Town hall will be at Kissimmee Civic Center on Friday

Governor will talk about reconstruction, other issues

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Nevares will host the town hall at the Kissimmee Civic Center on Dakin Avenue Friday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Rosselló says the town hall will focus on hurricane reconstruction efforts, but also on "policy issues impacting the island."

Nearly 300,000 Puerto Ricans have relocated to Florida alone since the one-two punch of Hurricanes Irma and Maria decimated the island nation in September. Less than half the island is still without power.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, which means while its residents can't vote in federal elections on the island, they are instantly voting-eligible citizens once they move to the mainland.

The new tax bill passed in December is one issue that Rosselló will likely talk about at the town hall.

A provision in the bill means businesses that operate on the island could be looking at a 12.5 percent intangible tax, because the island would be treated as any other non-U.S. location, corporate taxwise.

Rosselló says the bill will further hinder Puerto Rico's economy at a time when they need to get businesses back on their feet. He vowed to make those who voted for the tax provision in Congress pay in the midterm elections this year.