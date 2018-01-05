Weather forecast: Friday sees more freezing temps, sunshine

Another cold day for Central Florida, but things look like it may warm up a bit by Sunday.



Friday highs at 53 degrees

Slow warm up to start on Sunday

RELATED: Central Florida power outage maps

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

We started Friday with freezing temperatures once again, only warming up to around 50 degrees for the afternoon. We did get to see plenty of sunshine here in Central Florida with only a few passing clouds.

Sunshine and quiet weather will stick around this weekend as temperatures gradually start to warm back up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday.

Mostly clear skies are in the forecast late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, but a freeze is still possible in some locations in our area.

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Flagler, Volusia, Sumter and Lake counties for temperatures around freezing.

Marion County will fall back down into the 20s, so a Hard Freeze Warning has been issued.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

Quiet weather in store this weekend with plenty of sunshine both for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be gradually warming back up and will be seasonable by Monday, with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll stay seasonable next week, but a front will move in and linger for several days, bringing a chance for a few showers each day.

Ocean conditions will improve this weekend, but a moderate chop remains with an elevated rip current risk.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.