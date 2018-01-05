Orange County medical examiner rules suspicious death of toddler ‘undetermined’

An autopsy report performed by an Orange County medical examiner has called the suspicious death of an 18-month-old boy in October undetermined.

Medical examiner rules toddler death 'undetermined'

Report says no evidence of lethal trauma

Case still active, open death investigation



PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies investigate suspicious death of toddler

Orange County deputies said that the case is still an active and open death investigation in their Homicide Unit.

According to the recently released report, Moors Lysias was found unresponsive face down at his home. There was no evidence of lethal trauma, and the report said that it can't be proven whether any "external airways" or "oral cavity" was obstructed.

The report also detailed that examination did find "mild chronic inflammation" in the lungs and trachea, but the examiner ultimately said that they didn't think it contributed to his death.

In October, deputies were called out to 227 Killington Way around 4:38 a.m. in response to a report of a child not breathing and unresponsive.

Lysias was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Homicide detectives have determined that the death was suspicious.

Deputies said the child's mother and a male roommate were living inside the home at the time. The roommate allegedly discovered the child not breathing and called 911.

The roommate, who is not a relative, was not detained and cooperated with the investigation, according to officials.