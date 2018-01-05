Medicaid data breach may have affected up to 30,000, Florida officials say

The Agency for Health Care Administration announced Friday a data breach may have exposed the personal information of up to 30,000 Medicaid enrollees.

Florida Agency for Health Care Administration data breach

Up to 30,000 Medicaid enrollees may be affected

AHCA is offering a free credit monitoring service

The AHCA says an agency employee was the victim of a phishing scam back in November.

Preliminary findings from an investigation show it's possible that information for those enrollees was either partially or fully accessed, though the agency says there's no reason to believe yet that any of the information was misused.

The information exposed includes:

Full names

Dates of birth

Address

Diagnoses

Medical Conditions

Also, the agency right now believes social security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers were either partially or completely exposed for about 6 percent of the enrollees affected.

A full review is ongoing. The AHCA is also making sure employees go through security training, and it's exploring new security options to prevent future data breaches.

The AHCA is providing a one-year membership to Experians IdentityWorks program for those affected by the breach, to make sure that people can detect any possible misuse of information.

To find out if you are affected, you are asked to call the AHCA's hotline at 1-844-749-8327, which will be available Monday.