Floating sea turtles aren't dead, they're cold-stunned, says FWC

The recent cold snap is hard on Floridians not used to the drop in temperatures -- and not just humans. Animals are also suffering.

FWC rescued over 200 cold-stunned sea turtles

Turtles get lethargic, appear dead when temps drop

Manatees also congregating in warm-water areas

Florida Fish and Wildlife says it has rescued over 200 cold-stunned sea turtles throughout the state this week. All species of sea turtle has been affected, but the green sea turtle most of all.

When the water temperatures drop, stunned sea turtles will appear listless in the water on or near the shoreline. FWC says the turtles get lethargic and have trouble moving. If they're in the water, they may be carried by the current.

The turtles may appear to be dead, but they are actually alive and need help. If they are left for too long and it gets too cold they may die.

If you see a sea turtle that is cold-stunned, don't touch it, FWC says. Leave it to the trained professional. Call FWC immediately.

Manatees are another Florida species that may need help when cold weather hits. Manatees will head for former waters like canals, the water around power plants and natural springs. Hundreds of manatees have gone to Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County this week.

The park reports over 400 manatees enjoyed the 72-degree spring on Friday. Watch them on the Manatee Webcam.

But that can put manatees in the path of boaters. They can also get stressed by the cold.

If you see a distresssed manatee or sea turtle, call FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).