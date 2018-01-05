VIDEO: 200 cold manatees pack tiny Satellite Beach canal

Manatees have packed a popular hangout in Brevard County, seeking refuge from the cold.

Wildlife officials estimate some 200 manatees are squeezed into a tiny Satellite Beach canal off Desoto Parkway.

Manatees, big and small, were huddled together in this canal to stay warm.

"Look at all the manatees, they are beautiful," says Kari Irwin, who drove down from Merritt Island with her friend to see the gathering.

"I knew they would be here," she said. "When the temperature drops, they come here."

Manatees may call the Indian and Banana rivers home. But they aren't as insulated as other marine mammals, so they can't survive in prolonged water temperatures below 68 degrees. That's drawn them to the tiny Desoto Canal, where it's a balmy 70 to 72 degrees.

"It's got to be one of the best in the state, to be able to get this close," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission manatee expert Bill Greer said.

Sure, it's a great spot for people to see them up close. But for FWC officers, it's a great chance to check on their health, document scarring from things such as boat strikes and catch up on the animals they've seen before.

In the canal Friday were calves that weighed around 100 pounds to adults topping 1,400 pounds. So far, officials said the manatees in Desoto Canal appeared healthy and happy.

Greer was glad people were admiring the sea cows while keeping their distance.

"For the most part, people are quiet, taking a few pictures," he said.

"It's so amazing to watch the animals," said Mary Holton, a friend of Irwin.

Wildlife officers were also checking on manatees in other warm spots such as the Indian River near the Cocoa power plant, where the river temperature there in that area was reportedly around 50 degrees.

In neighboring Volusia County, more than 400 manatees sought refuge in the waters of Blue Spring State Park, a popular winter viewing area for sea cows.

