Deputies: Man found shot to death in Apopka

Orange County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Apopka Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, 23-year-old Brandon Anglin was found along the property line of 135 Chisholm Street at 1:58 p.m. with gunshot wounds.

Anglin was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he did not reside at the address.

The suspect involved with the shooting reportedly fled the area and is still at large.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and that they’re working through information they have gathered and evidence found at the scene to determine what led to the shooting.

Damartica is Brandon Anglin’s younger sister, and she said she looked up to her older brother.

“My brother was cool. He was my love, my brother was my everything," said Damartica.

Damartica said her brother had been in trouble with law enforcement before but couldn’t imagine something going this far.

"No, he is just chill. Like, my brother he would shoot nobody, just to shoot anybody. He rather fight you before he shoot you, just to get it over with, just to say ok, we fought,” she said.

Yellow tape, deputies investigating, and even hearing about murder -- this community said all of these things are sad but not uncommon. But many outside the yellow tape said they want this violence to stop.

“It’s a sad thing ... I used to see him all the time, but it is sad,” said Calvin Barnes, who owns a store nearby.

Deputies said they are working to make the area safer.

“We constantly monitor the situation in the community. One of the things that we do is we outreach to the community. We are working with law enforcement, and again, this is an opportunity for us to continue the new year and work together to continue the improve the area,” said Cpt. Angelo Nieves from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.