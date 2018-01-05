Orlando driver critical after car crashes into home

A 24-year-old Orlando man was in critical condition Friday morning after his car crashed into the back of a house and caught fire in Orange County.

Man critical after crashing car into Orange County home

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on the 8100 block of Moritz Court, just off south Chickasaw Trail.

Troopers said that for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the 1999 BMW as it traveled on Chickasaw, went through a guardrail and brick wall before entering the back of the house.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Troopers have not released his name.



No one inside the home was hurt.