Apopka angler goes missing during Florida fishing tournament

Wildlife officials are looking for an Apopka fisherman who went missing during a fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee.
- Nik Kayler of Apopka was in boat with another angler
- Boat sank during fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee
- Owner of boat was found late Thursday; Kayler has not been found
Nik Kayler was one of two men on a boat Thursday who were participating in a Costa Fishing League Worldwide Series event on the lake, according to the FLW.
The boat, which belonged to pro angler Bill Kisiah of Slidell, Louisiana, failed to check in as scheduled at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, the league said.
Kisiah was found alive at about 11 p.m. Thursday night. Kayler has not been found.
Temperatures in Okeechobee overnight were in the upper 30s, with the wind chill at 33 degrees.
Kayler has fished in 61 FLW events, the league organizer said.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, local authorities and fishing tournament officials are searching for Kayler.
The rest of the tournament has been canceled.
Apopka's Nik Kayler (Courtesy of Fishing League Worldwide)
