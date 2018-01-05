PHOTOS: A look inside The Edison at Disney Springs

A new industrial gothic-themed restaurant and nightclub is now open at Disney Springs.

The Edison is a turn-of-the-20th-Century "power plant" that takes guest back to their great-great-grandfather's heyday, when he may have been enjoying Sazerac at the bar. Sazerac, we've learned, is considered America's first cocktail. The Edison's bartenders even typed up the recipe for us:

Sazerac Cocktail

1.) Start by atomizing a “rocks glass” with Pernod Absinthe

2.) measure .25oz simple syrup into a mixing glass

3.) 4 dashes peychauds bitters into mixing glass

4.) 2oz Hennessy cognac into mixing glass

5.) fill mixing glass 3/4 full of ice and stir cocktail 40 times

6.) Jiulip strain cocktail into absinthe atomized rocks glass

7.) “express,” (squeeze) a Lemon peel over cocktail surface and where the cocktail is held

8.) twist Lemon peel and place it on the rim of the glass



The Edison is inspired by the original bar in Los Angeles. The one at Disney Springs has three bars, a small one upstairs to the right of the grand staircase, and two downstairs: The Breaker Bar and the Boiler Bar.

The Breaker Bar is the main gathering place. Designers installed once-functioning breaker panels as the backsplash. The Boiler Bar has solid, authentic pieces of boiler room "parts," in addition to theatrical pieces made to appear weathered.

Also downstairs in the restaurant is a dance floor and performance stage, where an eclectic lineup of live entertainers, including musicians, aerialists and dancers — even burlesque — will fire up the night.

The menu is described as contemporary American fare, such as Pork Belly Pops (with chile-brown sugar glaze), Crispy Fried Chicken (cast iron buttermilk biscuits), and a signature The Edison Burger, (a combination of house-ground sirloin, short rib and brisket, topped with Cabot cloth-bound cheddar, onion rings, smoked bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce and served with hand-cut fries).

We're told The Edison will soon introduce Bartender’s Midnight Breakfast, a late-night menu that will include traditional breakfast fare at night.

The Edison is now open Sunday-Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Guests at The Edison must be 21 years or older starting at 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday nights. There is a cover charge of $15 per guest beginning at 10 p.m. Additionally, The Edison has an enforced dress code Thursday-Saturday evenings beginning at 10 p.m. Men must wear slacks, jeans or dress shorts. No ball caps, sleeveless shirts or flip-flops are permitted. Jackets are optional.

Coming up Tuesday, we're digging deeper to find out how The Edison was built, from making new materials appear old, to repurposing thrift-shop decor.

