Weather blog: What is a 'Bomb Cyclone' and how is it impacting Florida?

The remarkable pictures of ice in North Florida and snow along the Georgia coastline is the result of a storm system so powerful it has its own name -- a bomb.

While a "bomb" may sound like a made-up media word, it is actually a defined meteorological term.

Meteorologists define a bomb when an extratropical cyclone intensifies 1 mb (measurement of pressure) every hour for 24 hours. This process is known as bombogenesis.

The "bomb cyclone" intensifies so quickly that extreme weather events often occur -- primarily due to the powerful winds that develop. In fact, wind gusts often exceed hurricane-force near the center of a bomb.

This bomb cyclone has already resulted in extreme weather. That includes on Wednesday 0.1" of snow in Tallahassee, 0.25" of ice in Lake City, Florida and an amazing 5" of snow in Charleston, South Carolina.

Thursday will also feature remarkable pictures, with winter storm and blizzard warnings posted along the Atlantic coastline from Virginia to Maine.

Bomb cyclones sometimes "overperform" -- meaning they produce more snow and wind than forecast by computer models. Some of the most extreme snow totals in the Midwest and Northeast were courtesy of bombs.

These monster cyclones continued to be studied by meteorologists -- in fact, a hurricane hunter aircraft was sent into the cyclone Wednesday evening.

Behind the bomb cyclone, the coldest air in several years will descend across the eastern US, courtesy of the powerful winds.

This will lead to temps below zero for many cities in the Northeast and at least two mornings of a widespread freeze in much of Florida.

The only good news with a bomb is they are often fast moving. By daybreak Friday, the system will have moved from the Florida coast to the Canadian maritimes in just 48 hours.

So when people ask what's up with Florida's weather, tell them it's all courtesy of a bomb.