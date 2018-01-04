Trump blasts Bannon over comments in forthcoming book

President Donald Trump's attorney has sent a cease and desist letter to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon after critical comments about the president's campaign were revealed in a forthcoming book.

President Donald Trump says Steve Bannon 'lost his mind'

Bannon unveils behind-the-scenes details of Trump campaign

Trump said Steve Bannon has "lost his mind" after excerpts from a new book quoted Bannon using words like "treasonous" and "unpatriotic" to describe the meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.

Trump responded to the quotes with a statement saying:

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

Now the president's attorney says Bannon's comments in the book violate a confidentiality agreement with the president.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the talks of treason goes against what Bannon has said in the past.

"I think that is a ridiculous accusation and one that I'm pretty sure we've addressed many times from here before. And if that's in reference to comments made by Mr. Bannon, I'd refer you back to the ones that he made previously on 60 Minutes where he called the collusion with Russia about this president a total farce," Sanders said.



Donald Trump Jr. responded to those accusations on Twitter saying:

Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Bannon, who was forced out of his White House job last summer, was not surprised or particularly bothered by the blowback, according to a person familiar with his thinking but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

That person said Bannon vowed on Wednesday to continue his war on the Republican establishment and also predicted that, after a cooling-off period, he’d continue to speak with Trump, who likes to maintain contact with former advisers even after he fires and sometimes disparages them.

CNN reported Bannon said on his satellite radio program Wednesday night that Trump was a "great man" after the president had blasted Bannon earlier in the day.

Sanders said Bannon and Trump last spoke in the first part of last month.

The former-and-current Breitbart News head has told associates that he believes Trump has been ill-served by some his closest allies, including eldest son Don Jr. and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. Bannon believes they have exposed Trump to the Russia probe that could topple his presidency and that Trump would be able to accomplish more without them

So far, there is no indication that Bannon is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

But the House intelligence committee has invited him, along with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, for a closed-door interview as a part of the panel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a person familiar with the invitation.

Trump, up until Wednesday, had been complimentary of Bannon, saying in October that the two "have a very good relationship" and had been friends for "a long time."

In the book, Bannon also speaks critically of Trump's daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka, calling her "dumb as a brick."

"A little marketing savvy and has a look but as far as understanding actually how the world works and what politics is and what it means — nothing," he is quoted saying.

New York magazine also published a lengthy adaptation of the book on Wednesday, in which the book's writer Michael Wolff writes that Trump believed his presidential nomination would boost his brand and deliver "untold opportunities" — but that he never expected to win.

It says Trump Jr. told a friend that his father looked as if he’d seen a ghost when it became clear he might win. The younger Trump described Melania Trump as “in tears — and not of joy.”

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, disputed that, saying Melania Trump supported her husband’s decision to run, encouraged him to do so and was happy when he won.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

