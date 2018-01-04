Possible pipe bomb safely removed from Daytona Beach Shores, authorities say

Volusia County authorities have safely taken away a possible pipe bomb found at Daytona Beach Shores Thursday night.

Possible pipe bomb found on beach, authorities say

Officials say scene has been cleared; no one injured

2nd explosive found at Daytona Beach Shores this week



Bomb squads responded to Sunglow Resort at 3647 South Atlantic Avenue. A person allegedly found the possible pipe bomb on the beach and brought it to the resort lobby prior to calling 911, officials say.

Police evacuated the entire first floor of the resort, and the Volusia County Bomb Squad was called in to retrieve and take the device away.

All roads have since opened up again and the scene has been cleared. No one was injured.

This is the second explosive found at Daytona Beach Shores this week. A visitor found a military flare that washed up Tuesday.

The Department of Safety said it may have washed ashore because of the high tide. Rough surf and winds washed up debris forcing officials to close the beaches earlier this week.

