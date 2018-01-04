PHOTOS: Runners bundle up for frigid Disney World 5K

Freezing temperatures did not stop thousands from kicking off Walt Disney World Marathon weekend Thursday morning.

15,000 brave chilly temperatures for Disney World 5K

Ohio runner says Florida weather 'not too great'

Disney World marathon celebrating 25 years

An estimated 15,000 runners took part in an early morning run through bone-chilling temperatures at Epcot for the Walt Disney World 5K.

"They always say come to Florida, the weather is great. But it’s not too great," said Kim Adams, a runner from Salineville, Ohio.

Most runners bundled up, while some others wore Disney costumes as they ran through the park.

The unusual frigid temperatures in Central Florida prompted Disney to issue a weather advisory.

"It's always key to hydrate, even when it's cold outside, and some people don't realize that," said Kelly Blakely, Disney general manager for sports event management. "So drink your water, drink your Powerade, and then layer up. And then after the race, make sure you change those clothes, get out of any clothes that might get damp."

The 5K at Epcot kicks off the annual marathon weekend at Disney World, and cold mornings are expected for the 10K on Friday, the half marathon on Saturday and the full marathon on Sunday.

"I don't think we're fully prepared, but we're going to try and make it through. We'll try to get some extra layers, because it was pretty cold this morning," said Darryl Sol, a runner from San Antonio, Texas, who is participating in all four races, an event called the Dopey Challenge.

The marathon is celebrating its 25th year this year. It annually attracts 100,000 people to Central Florida, making it the area’s largest sporting event.