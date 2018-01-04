New Parramore Farmers Market aims to improve quality of life for locals

In the Parramore community, access to fresh fruits and veggies is scarce, but the City of Orlando wants to change that.

Orlando launching weekly farmers market in Parramore

City wants to expand healthy food access to area residents

To learn how to be a vendor, visit the city's website



“I think that this is another major step that the city of Orlando is making to improve the quality of life of the residents of Parramore," said Chris Castro, the city’s director of sustainability.

Orlando is launching a weekly Farmers Market this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will feature local vendors, who will set up shop on the east side of the Orlando City Soccer stadium in Parramore.

Castro's goal is to make Orlando sustainable and environmentally-friendly.

But he said that the community of Parramore, a low-to-moderate income area, is notoriously "food insecure," leading to residents having to trek far for healthy options.

“You basically have to get onto a bus or walk over a mile to get your groceries,” he said. “There are many residents who don’t have access to fresh, whole foods. And many times they are getting some of their meals at the corner store, fast food restaurants.”

Jimmy Williams agreed that choices are limited. He's lived in the Parramore and Holden Heights areas all his life.

“It just gives them a choice now," he said. “Maybe they’ll get a chance to see more what they’ll need to be buying.”

For the last few years, Williams has organized free events for his community, from health expos to children's fairs.

“To see the smiles on peoples’ face, seeing them enjoying the music, the food," he said. “It keeps hope alive — it’s uplifting.”

Williams sees the value in organizing events, which brings the community together. And he's confident that with the market, the city will get the turnout they seek.

“I tell you something about food, people are going to come and get food," he said, laughing.

Castro said wants the same thing.

“I hope this is a market widely accepted by the community, that people come out to every single Saturday morning the way we see with other markets, and they really embrace it as their own," Castro said.

The city has 42 vendor spots, with 25 vendors signed up so far.

The city said that the market will be one of the only SNAP eligible markets in Central Florida.

To learn more about becoming a vendor and the costs associated with it, head to the market’s official website.