Weather forecast: Brace for another freeze tonight

We woke up this morning in the midst of an area-wide freeze and felt a bite to the air thanks to a cold wind.

Another freezing night ahead

Highs are 15-20 degrees below average

Cold temperatures will be short-lived



Some of the coldest air in a handful of years spilled in yesterday, thanks to a "bomb cyclone" that has plunged the eastern U.S. into a deep freeze or blizzard conditions. Airports across the country canceled hundreds of flights; Orlando International Airport saw 115 flight cancellations and 78 delays of 30 minutes or more, the airport said.

Temperatures have slowly climbed today, though not far. They leveled off a good 15 to 20 degrees below average this afternoon, topping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The chill will stick around through tomorrow, thanks to a large arctic high to our north. Expect another freeze tonight, with lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

We’re forecasting one last frost or freeze Friday night, but warmer air is in sight. How about 60 degrees for a high on Saturday, then mid- and upper 60s Sunday and into the 70s Monday?

The next front will bring a brief chance of rain Monday night and slightly cooler air Tuesday, but nothing like our current chill.

Surfers brave enough for the chill may want to head to the coast, with fair to good surfing conditions expected. Waves will be about shoulder- to head-high, and the east-to-northeast swell will be easing. Check ahead with Volusia County to see whether they’ve reopened their beaches; they’ve been closed lately because of wave action and debris drifting in.

