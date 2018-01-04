Orlando to celebrate UCF Knights season with block party Monday

The UCF Knights have declared themselves national champions, and Orlando is ready to party.

2 separate celebrations for UCF Knights' undefeated season

Disney World's Magic Kingdom hosting parade on Sunday

City of Orlando hosting downtown block party Monday

UCF officials, fans have declared Knights national champions



On Sunday, the Knights will march down Main Street USA at Disney's Magic Kingdom in a celebratory parade. And on Monday, the city of Orlando will throw a block party.

Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Twitter that the city will throw a block party on Church Street at 6 p.m. Monday.



The event will be family-friendly, include a pep rally and national championship recognition. Dyer will also present the team with a key to the City.

Our community is so proud of our National Champion @UCFKnights. Join us Monday night in @DWNTWN_ORLANDO to celebrate Orlando's (Perfect) Hometown Team: @UCF_Football. pic.twitter.com/07wr2knNfe — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 4, 2018

The Knights capped off a 13-0 season in college football with a win against Auburn in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. UCF is the only college football team in the country that finished with a perfect season.

However, officials behind the college playoff system did not rank UCF high enough for it to play for the national championship — which is also happening on Monday.

UCF officials have decided that will not stop them from going all out on declaring the Knights the national champions. UCF's athletic director Danny White has promised on Twitter that a national championship banner will be hung at the stadium, the coaching staff will be paid bonuses, and there will even be merchandise and rings for team members.