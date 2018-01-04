Florida on a Tankful: Getting dirty with dinosaurs at the Brevard Zoo

A new exhibit at the Brevard Zoo is giving new life to some giant extinct species.

Brevard Zoo exhibit aims to bring dinosaurs to life

20,000 pounds of dino bones were brought in

Exhibit is largest the zoo has ever displayed



Twenty life-sized robotic dinosaurs tower over guests at the largest exhibit the zoo has ever displayed.

Since it debuted five years ago, the zoo has added new sounds and more life-like animatronics.

Rylee O’Brien, 9, likes to study dinosaurs. On a recent visit, she diligently took notes of her observations.

“I was so excited when I first came out. I was like, 'Yes, it’s him!' ”

A Tyrannosaurus rex more than 43 feet long and standing over 20 feet high is at the end of the exhibit's trail, and it was jaw-dropping to Rylee.

You can even uncover dinosaur bones for yourself, helping real paleontologists chip away at dino bones.

About 20,000 pounds of dinosaur bones were brought back from excavation sites across the U.S. for children and adults to help researchers look at the bones of a triceratops and even a T-rex.

“To me this opens the world to a child, and this is a great way to get them excited about learning and get them out," said Chris Delorey, a paleontologist with the Brevard Zoo. "Honestly, we have just as many adults coming without kids who are just as excited as the children."

Admission into the Brevard Zoo and the dinosaur exhibit is $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children 3-11 years old. The exhibit runs through April 30.

“They’re just so big and so cool and I think other kids have to see them,” Rylee said.

