VIDEO: Fallen deputy's mother tells her story days before tragic anniversary

Tuesday will mark one year since Orlando Sergeant Debra Clayton was shot and killed. It will also mark one year since Orange County Sheriff Deputy Norman Lewis died in a crash while responding to Sergeant Clayton’s shooting.

Deputy Lewis’ mother is talking about the loss of her son nearly one year after his death.

“Words can’t even explain how much I miss him,” said Norma Lewis. “I miss the hugs, I miss the I love you’s, and I miss the calls – mommy did you eat?”

On Jan. 9, 2017, just moments after Sergeant Clayton was shot and killed, Deputy Lewis joined the manhunt for her killer. He was then killed when a van struck his motorcycle.

“It’s been a rough year, but God is still in control,” Lewis said. “And the journey that I am on, with many prayers, love, care and concern, I’m getting through it.”

Lewis said her son was known as “Big Norm,” not only for his large stature, but also for how he would greet people.

“He would open his arms out and wrap them around you and give you such a hug, you wouldn’t forget it,” Lewis said.

She said her son’s help for others extended way beyond his duties as a law enforcement officer.

“When you know somebody’s in need, you’ve got to help them because we are truly blessed, and that’s how Norm looked at life,” Lewis said.

Lewis said her husband died in May, partially due to the grief of losing their son. She now lives in Central Florida and is trying to continue her son’s mission of helping others.

“Since Norm is not here, I’m here to pick up where he left off,” Lewis said.

She said she knows how much of an impact her son made on so many people he worked with and knew in the community.

“If he’s touched your life you need to tell somebody, and help somebody, because that would make Norm very happy,” Lewis said.

Lewis said on the anniversary of her son’s death, she’ll be focusing on celebrating his life.

“I’m just thankful for the 35 years that God gave us his angel, and when Norm’s work was done down here, God called him home,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she’ll be attending several events on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in honor of her son and Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton.

